Tulane beats crosstown rival UNO on the diamond

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (2-2) snapped its four-game losing streak against the University of New Orleans (2-2) with a 7-1 victory Tuesday night.
Tulane pitching frustrated UNO hitters all night while Jared Hart and Collin Burns combined for five hits, four RBIs, and three runs scored to lead the Green Wave to a decisive win.
“We haven’t found ourselves out in front of many UNO games recently,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “I’m proud of our guys for that. Our guys showed good fight today. They got up off the ground and were quick recovery athletes. I thought they played a clean game.”
Redshirt sophomore Tyler Hoffman got his first career start for the Green Wave and tossed four shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing only two hits.
Left-handed junior Kyle Khachadourian started for the University of New Orleans and went three innings, giving up only one hit and no runs.
In his first start of the season, senior Frankie Niemann collected a hit and a walk.
Hart’s big day at the plate marked the second straight game he recorded three hits.
Tulane pitchers equaled their season-high strikeout total with 13. This performance marked the fourth straight game the Wave has recorded at least 12 strikeouts.
With runners on first and third and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Burns lined a triple to the right field corner to give the Wave a 2-0 lead. Burns extended his hitting streak to four games to start the season and finished the game with three RBIs, tying his career high.
“That was a big swing in a big moment,” Jewett said. “I felt like the game was in a little bit of a lull there for the first four innings or so. The first chance we got we ignited the fire and got something going.”
The Green Wave took a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring five runs thanks to RBIs from Hart, Burns, Luis Aviles, and Simon Baumgardt. The RBI for Hart was the first of his Tulane career.
Reliever Clifton Slagel tossed 2.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts and Keagen Gillies threw a shutout ninth inning to lock down the win.
