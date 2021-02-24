Warm weather into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm weather by late February standards will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. A cold front will stall near the area on Friday with waves of rain passing to our north. The best chance for a few showers will be on Friday.
Southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico will continue all weekend and help to increase humidity a bit while temperatures make a run at 80 degrees.
Stormier weather is possible early next week ahead of the next cold front that could move through the area. However at this time it does not look like a strong front.
