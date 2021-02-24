Zion selected as All-Star reserve

Williamson was selected to the All-Star Game as a reserve, which was voted on by the head coaches of the Western Conference, who voted for seven players in his conference – two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position. The head coaches were not permitted to vote for players from their own teams. Joining Williamson as Western Conference reserves are Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis.