Bruce: Warmer-More Humid With Fog Overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our weather pattern has made a complete 180° turn with warmer temps, more humidity and overnight through morning fog. With higher humidity sticking around, this could be an issue through the weekend. Most rain over the next 3-4 days will stay in north Louisiana as a stationary front there brings rounds of rain to them. We will see mostly dry weather through Sunday with barely a 20% rain chance. Most stay dry!