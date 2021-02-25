Bruce: Warmer-More Humid With Fog Overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our weather pattern has made a complete 180° turn with warmer temps, more humidity and overnight through morning fog. With higher humidity sticking around, this could be an issue through the weekend. Most rain over the next 3-4 days will stay in north Louisiana as a stationary front there brings rounds of rain to them. We will see mostly dry weather through Sunday with barely a 20% rain chance. Most stay dry!
Warmer temperatures will move in and top out in the upper 70s to near 80 through the weekend.
Wetter weather is possible early next week ahead of another cold front that could actually make it through the area. That would bring a brief cool down for Tuesday.
