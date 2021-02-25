Central man accused of killing wife, charged with second-degree murder in Feb. 7 shooting

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Central man accused of fatally shooting his wife during a domestic dispute at their home on Blackwater Road, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WAFB.
Luke Matthew Moreau, 31, of Central, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, Feb. 23 for the Feb. 7 death of his wife, deputies say.
Deputies say they responded to Moreau’s residence shortly around 7 p.m. on Feb. 7 after receiving a report of a shooting.
Earlier in the day, the victim went to her father’s house around 4:30 p.m. and told her father that she and Moreau had been involved in a “verbal altercation,” according to arrest records. After returning home later that day, the victim called her father and asked him to call the police after Moreau beat her up, according to arrest records.
Police first thought the shooting was accidental, but new evidence found by detectives shows it may have been intentional.
Moreau told investigators that the victim had accidentally shot herself, but the autopsy found that her wounds were caused by a gunshot that was not within close proximity to her when discharged.
If convicted, Moreau faces life in prison.
