Clergy sex abuse survivors and whistleblower priests join together for healing and worship

“I blog a lot about the Bishop who ordained me who has since been laicized for abusing seminarians and minors, Theodore McCarrick is his name. He is probably the most high-profile sex abuser clergyman in the history of the United States, and he ordained me a priest and when we found out about what he had done that was really a severe challenge to my faith and sense of my own priesthood,” said whistleblower priest, Father Mark White.