‘Hard work pays off:’ SU gamer snags two first-place finishes, $2k in scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University’s esports team is just getting started.
“These dudes keep winning,” Coach Christopher Turner says.
Mahcoe Edwards, Jr. has raked in $2,000 in scholarship money, and $500 in cold hard cash, during the month of February after finishing first place in two separate tournaments.
First, Edwards swept the HBCU Heroes Showdown Madden 21 Tournament. Posting a flawless 3-0, winning $1,500 in scholarship money and $500 cash.
The momentum carried him to a second first-place finish and a $500 scholarship in a charity Madden ‘The Yard’ tournament sponsored by Diageo. The company donated $10 million to support 25 Black educational institutes in the country.
Edwards played alongside Madden Champion XSET Joke and New York Giants Safety Adrian Colbert.
“I can’t stress enough that my students put in the hours,” Turner says. “Mahcoe has been hard on himself all season. I tell him all the time that hard work pays off.”
