From Lee Circle to Tulane Ave., mixed reviews on 37 proposed name changes now headed to City Council

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From renaming Tulane Avenue to Lee Circle, New Orleanians say dozens of new proposed name changes might take some getting used to.
A commission sent its recommendations to the New Orleans City Council for approval.
For 90 years the Orleans Criminal Court building has been referred to as an intersection.
“Everybody knows Tulane and Broad you know,” said Talicia Blunt of New Orleans.
But under a proposal just sent to the City Council from a nine member Street Renaming Commission, the name Tulane Ave. would be removed and the corner and the courthouse may soon go by a different name.
The Commission proposes removing the name Tulane from the avenue, because the university founder was a large contributor to the confederate states of America.
They now want the name change to honor Mardi Gras Indian chief Tootie Montana.
The commission proposed 37 name changes including the renaming of Lee Circle to Egalité Circle which is French for equality.
Whether or not you agree with the new name change is a personal matter but pronouncing the new names may be difficult for some.
We wrote it out for residents to have their first look.
“Eglet, eglet,” said New Orleanian Brian Trinchard. When told it spells “egalité” and that it means equality, he said, “That’s good.”
At this week’s meeting some criticized the decision to rename Washington Artillery Park to Oscar Dunn Park after a former Louisiana slave who was the first black lieutenant governor in the United States.
“It happens to be the oldest field artillery unit in our nation going back to the 1830s,” said one commenter.
The commission also proposes renaming Robert E. Lee Boulevard to Allen Toussaint Boulevard after the famed New Orleans piano player and songwriter.
“I think it’s cool to give Toussaint some payback for the stuff he did for the city,” said Ron Rogiero of New Orleans.
It’s now up to the New Orleans City Council to see if it agrees.
General Meyer Avenue would be renamed Dr. Rudy Lombard Avenue in Algiers under the commissions proposal. Lane Street in Lakeview would become Georges Street and Calhoun Street uptown would be named father Louis Twomey, in honor of a Jesuit priest who worked to desegregate New Orleans Catholic schools.
