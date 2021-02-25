LSU sports potentially return to normal in the fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After an unusual football season last year tiger fans have wanted nothing more than to return to the deafening noise of Death Valley. Right now with the statement from LSU’s interim president saying classes should return to normal by 2021, fans are getting the feeling that they just might get what they’ve been asking for.
“I’m so excited I mean like ever since I signed to LSU like 2 years ago like that’s what I thought I was going to get. I went on my official to a football game, and I found it amazing. So, I’m so excited for it to be back up like that again. It’s going to be a whole new experience”, said LSU freshman Molly Canham.
LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward says he’s approaching the 2021 football season as if things will be returned to normal by then.
“Yeah, I am. I’m very optimistic about that. I’ve been following this covid closely and I like what I’m seeing from our state, from our local officials, from our federal government”, said Woodward.
And he believes if things continue in a positive direction, we could see something close to normal.
“That’s my hope. It’s out of our hands obviously. It’s in the hands of our health experts. And those who govern us. We’re going to do it safely. And I can tell you coming through the football season and you watching it as a reporter. I think we really good job managing covid. I didn’t get any solid evidence we were a spreader event. I don’t think we were. And I think we did it in a safe way. Outside events, I think we’re really good at doing that. There’s hope. That’s why Dr. Fauci a week ago or so said hey, he looks forward to major league baseball being outside and having nice crowds out there. And I feel the same way”, Woodward explained.
But the final say so is going to come from the Governor’s office. When I talked to them today, they told me... “all of the governor’s decisions on reopening are based on science and data, including recommendations from public health officials. That’s what will guide any and all decisions he has to make about crowd sizes”. I also checked with the jags who also ready to see something like we are used to. Southern University officials tell me those discussions are still ongoing and that a decision has yet to be made.
