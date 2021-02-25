One year ago; Mardi Gras 2020

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana has seemingly contained the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, and officials are reporting far fewer new cases each day.
Health officials reported 60% fewer cases in Louisiana compared to this time last month.
This time last year, however, the city, the state, and the world were unaware of the risk of COVID-19.
One year ago, on Feb. 25, 2020, crowds filled the streets of New Orleans celebrating Mardi Gras.
Tulane researchers are helping unravel what a COVID super-spreader is and the devastating consequence that can come from just one person.
A virologist with the university says the virus probably came in around Feb. 11, 2020. Mardi Gras followed with big crowds and by March 9, the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in Louisiana.
A study released earlier this month found that Mardi Gras 2020 was responsible for tens of thousands of cases. Almost 800 people were likely infected by the time crowds died down on Ash Wednesday. Researchers claim those infections spread to most of the 50,000 confirmed cases in the state’s first wave over the next few months.
The state has reported over 425,000 cases and 9,500 COVID-related deaths since then.
Mardi Gras 2021 went down as the quietest, cleanest, and coldest ever.
Shortly after the Carnival revelry, Governor John Bel Edwards ordered the closure of all schools for at least one month.
One year later, schools are returning to in-person learning and, as teachers begin getting vaccinated, excited to resume “normal” operations in the fall.
