Ryan Manale takes over the football reins at Jesuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ryan Manale built De La Salle into a consistent winner. Now, he’s trying to do the same on Banks Street as the head coach of the Jesuit Blue Jays.
“Just a great place, and a great ride that will be a part of my life forever. I just thought the timing was right. When a school like Jesuit, the opportunity came. It’s an honor to be at Jesuit High School. Can’t wait to produce men of faith, and men of others. Get to know these young men, coaches, alum, faculty, staff. The skies the limit here at Jesuit High School,” said Jesuit head football coach Ryan Manale.
It was perfect timing for Manale and Jesuit with this hire. He get’s to implement his full system before spring football starts.
“It is. Right now I have two hats. By morning and day I’m at De La Salle, and the afternoons I come to Jesuit. Just making sure I do what’s best for De La Salle High School, and at the same time what’s best for Jesuit. It’s huge. When I took over De La Salle nine years ago, it was the same timeframe. Right now what I’m able to do is watch the guys for two weeks, and then they go through exams. Then after exams we can implement what we want to do, what with the already do which is good. There’s nothing but time. I’ve already met with a couple of the young men,” said Manale.
