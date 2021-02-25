Ryan Manale takes over the football reins at Jesuit

“It is. Right now I have two hats. By morning and day I’m at De La Salle, and the afternoons I come to Jesuit. Just making sure I do what’s best for De La Salle High School, and at the same time what’s best for Jesuit. It’s huge. When I took over De La Salle nine years ago, it was the same timeframe. Right now what I’m able to do is watch the guys for two weeks, and then they go through exams. Then after exams we can implement what we want to do, what with the already do which is good. There’s nothing but time. I’ve already met with a couple of the young men,” said Manale.