Shelby: Foggy start, spring-like day ahead

Sea fog may be an issue for some south of the Lake and along with the coastal areas through mid-morning. With higher humidity sticking around, this could be an issue through the weekend.
Otherwise, we’ll have relatively warm weather and mostly cloudy skies. A cold front has stalled just north of the area and could spark a few showers today and tomorrow, but mostly the area will be dry. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 through the weekend.
Stormier weather is possible early next week ahead of another cold front that could actually make it through the area. That would bring a brief cool down for Tuesday.
