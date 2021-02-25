Spring warmth into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer than normal temperatures will continue into the weekend. A few spots will be near 80 degrees. Little if any rain is expected outside of a stray shower or two. There will be a chance for morning fog as well.
A cold front will try and slip into the area early next week. The best chance for rain will also occur early week.
There’s still uncertainty how much cold air will arrive but it does not look particularly strong. High pressure over the Gulf will make it difficult to get the front to move through.
Mild temperatures will continue into the end of next week.
