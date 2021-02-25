State Police searching for missing teenager last seen in Vidalia, authorities say

VIDALIA, La. - Louisiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager.
Authorities issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Vidalia Police Department for 17-year-old Shanon Robb.
On Thursday, Feb. 25, Robb was reported missing by his parents.
He was last seen on the home surveillance camera leaving his residence on Linden Street around 3:30 a.m. He was then spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia.
He is a white male with shoulder-length brown hair, stands 5′8″ tall and, weighs approximately 130 pounds.
He is a teenager with autism and is possibly armed. His clothing description was unclear but, he was wearing cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and carrying a large black duffel bag when he disappeared.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shanon Robb should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.
