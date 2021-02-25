VIDEO: Car thief steals truck from driveway in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating three suspects in the investigation of an armed robbery and auto theft on Feb. 17 in the 5100 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
Police say at 11:30 a.m., the victim reportedly left his vehicle running and unattended for less than five minutes and when he returned, he discovered it missing.
The victim and others began tracking the stolen vehicle. While they were tracking the victim’s vehicle, one of those assisting the victim was also robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint. Both vehicles have since been recovered.
NOPD Fifth District detectives obtained surveillance video of the first vehicle theft and the three pictured perpetrators.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
