Walmart hosting community vaccine event in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in New Orleans with a drive-thru clinic at the Walmart Supercenter at 6000 Bullard Ave. starting Feb. 25.
Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment. Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows.
“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.
