Bruce: A Warm And Mostly Dry Weekend-Morning Fog Returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The morning fog has burned off as we will see a mix of sun and clouds that will allow temperatures to soar to near 80 degrees. The pattern will not change through the weekend. Morning fog will be thick in areas. As the fog lifts, sun and clouds will keep temps in the 78-81 range. The same pattern will continue through the weekend with little, if any, rain expected.
Early next week, rain chances will increase as a cold front approaches the area. A more typical late winter/early spring feel is expected for the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
