NOPD: Two injured in Franklin Ave. shooting
New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting on Franklin Avenue that has left two people injured. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | February 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 6:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting on Franklin Avenue that has left two people injured.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5300 block of Franklin Ave. around 5:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

