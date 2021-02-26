NOPD: Two injured in Franklin Ave. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a shooting on Franklin Avenue that has left two people injured.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 5300 block of Franklin Ave. around 5:20 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
