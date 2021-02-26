Quite warm into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and humid weather by February standards will finish out the month. Areas of fog will be possible every morning into the weekend. Little if any rain is expected outside of a brief, quick shower.
By early next week a cold front will sag into the area and increase the chance for rain and possibly a thunderstorm on Monday. A stronger front arrives by the middle of the week bringing drier air back to the area and less heat.
