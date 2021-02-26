Things to know ahead of severe weather season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week was Severe Weather Awareness Week in Louisiana as we prepare for severe weather season which peaks in our area over the next three months.
Understanding the Storm Prediction Center’s risk outlooks and having an action plan ahead of severe weather is a must for all residents.
Here are some things to familiarize yourself with before the storm season kicks into gear:
1) The Storm Prediction Center risk outlooks go from level 1 to 5. Read through the following graphic to understand what each risk level entails.
2) What’s the difference between a watch and a warning? A watch means watch out, a warning means take action now to protect yourself.
3) When that warning is issued, where do you go, what do you do? Have a plan now to seek shelter in an interior room away from windows. If you live in a mobile home or trailer, always seek refuge in a more sturdy shelter like a neighbor’s home.
Now due to La Niña it could be quite an active spring. Typically La Niña years bring an increase in tornado counts across the country. The last time a La Niña was moderate to strong was back in the spring of 2011 which brought with it multiple tornado outbreaks. In the end 2011 saw the 2nd most tornadoes on record for a single year.
