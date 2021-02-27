NOPD: Law enforcement officer shot and killed in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A law enforcement officer has died after a shooting in the Desire neighborhood.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found a law enforcement officer from an outside agency with a gunshot wound.
The officer was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
Details are limited at this time.
We will update this story as more becomes available.
