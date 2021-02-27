Warm temps continue to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs across most of the region popped up into the 80s again with just a few spotty showers and quite a bit of sunshine breaking through. Sunday will be similar with some early morning patchy fog lifting to a mostly dry day. Overnight lows will be mild in the 60s south and 50s north.
A cold front sinks south to start the week increasing rain chances on Monday. The boundary lingers into Tuesday before upper level winds finally help clear things out for the middle of the week. We can expect a drier Wednesday before moisture and energy ramps up again to possibly bring us some storms later in the week.
