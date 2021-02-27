Zack: Spring-like weather continues for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you didn’t know any better you would think we were well into spring with the weather the past few days and well, a reminder it’s the last weekend in February and here we are soaring into the 80s.
Fog is a problem in spots this morning but just like the past few mornings, the fog will lift giving way to a mixture of sun and clouds on your Saturday. Once the sun returns, it will be quite warm as highs head for about 82 this afternoon. The forecast really doesn’t change much going into the second half of the weekend as Sunday will be a repeat of your Saturday. Since we do have quite a bit of moisture out there, a random sprinkle remains possible this weekend.
Better rain chances roll in on Monday into Tuesday as a cold front sags down into the area from the north. This front could spark a few storms by Monday afternoon with falling temperatures thereafter. I do believe the new work week will revert temperatures back to more typical levels. Highs drop back into the 60s as lows fall into the 40s and 50s.
Another rain chance arrives by late in the work week as we see a small warm up ahead of another front.
