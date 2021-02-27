Zack: Spring-like weather continues for the weekend

Fog is a problem in spots this morning but just like the past few mornings, the fog will lift giving way to a mixture of sun and clouds on your Saturday. Once the sun returns, it will be quite warm as highs head for about 82 this afternoon. The forecast really doesn’t change much going into the second half of the weekend as Sunday will be a repeat of your Saturday. Since we do have quite a bit of moisture out there, a random sprinkle remains possible this weekend.