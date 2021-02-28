Nicondra: Cooler weather returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday will be the last really warm day for a while as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s once again with overnight fog lingering into the morning commute. During the day expect an increase in showers ahead of a cold front that will slowly sink into the area. There could be a few heavy down pours and a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be cooler behind the front with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain sticks around on and off through the day as a low develops along the coast. Highs will level out near the long term average in the upper 60s. An upper level trough swings by late Tuesday to push the entire system east and allow cooler and drier conditions to settle in for the middle of the week.
