Zack: Near-record warmth for Sunday ahead of a Monday cold front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a stretch of spring-like weather we’ve been having but the 80 degree days are certainly numbered as a cold front looks poised to send us back to cooler weather for the first week of March.
Today is starting much like the past few days as we have some morning fog in spots. That fog will lift and dissipate by late morning leading to another spring-like day. Highs will soar into the low 80s as some peeks of sunshine make it from behind the clouds. Rain chances remain low to round out the weekend but with this much humidity, a sprinkle is always possible.
Monday, it’s back to work but it’s also back to more typical weather for this time of year. Now the day will start much like the past few with morning fog and a quick jump in temperatures into the upper 70s. However, a cold front will move across the area during the middle of the day leading to a chance for rain and storms along with falling temps.
Rain does look to linger into Tuesday but highs will struggle to warm much as we stay stuck in the 60s. Those 60s for highs look to last the rest of the week as lows dip back into the 40s and 50s. Once we get past the messy Monday/Tuesday forecast, the rest of the week looks quite pleasant with lots of sunshine.
