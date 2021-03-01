Bruce: Spotty Showers Through Tuesday Evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a cold front approaches rain chances will be with us through tonight, then a low will develop along the coast and bring more rain Tuesday into Tuesday night. Today will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. After we get rid of the morning fog, rain chances will increase through the afternoon. A few heavy downpours or non-severe thunderstorms are possible later today and tonight.
Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Rain will be spotty with a few downpours possible through Tuesday evening. then we will see clearing skies and sunshine return midday Wednesday into Friday. Lows will cool down back to the 40s north and south.
