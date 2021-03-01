Caught on Camera: Suspects sought in armed robbery of landscapers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is searching for two suspects who robbed three men as they conducted yard work in Uptown New Orleans.
It happened Feb. 10 in the 400 block of Eleonore Street.
The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras arriving at the location around 1:15 p.m. in a white Honda CRV with a temporary license tag.
About four minutes later, the suspects exited the vehicle and robbed the victims before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.