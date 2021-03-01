Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert back in transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced via Twitter on Sunday, Feb. 28 that he has re-entered the transfer portal.
Gilbert originally entered the transfer portal back on Jan. 5 and had committed to play for the Florida Gators on Sunday, Jan 31. The former Gatorade Player of the Year stated that he will not be announcing his final decision until he is enrolled in a school and on campus.
The former five-star for the class of 2020 from Marietta, Ga. played in eight games for the Tigers catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns before opting out of the 2020 season.
