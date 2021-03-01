Kenner Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run crash that left child injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run crash that has left a child injured.
Police say the child was struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Vintage Drive around 6:35 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle fled the scene soon after.
The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a head injury.
Kenner Police released a picture of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a silver or white newer model Jeep with black rims.
If anyone has any information that could help locate the vehicle and identify the driver, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.