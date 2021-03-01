Monday deadline for victims of church sex abuse to file claims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Monday, March 1 is the deadline for victims of church sex abuse related to the Archdiocese of New Orleans, its parishes, schools, or a related ministry to file a claim.
Anyone wanting to report sexual abuse that happened before May 1 2020 by a member of clergy must file that claim by 5 p.m today.
Individuals whose claims are approved may receive compensation for the claim. Individuals who do not file a timely claim may lose legal rights that may exist against the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
This comes after the Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of New Orleans filed for Chapter 11 reorganization under the United States Bankruptcy code in May of last year.
RELATED STORIES
For more details and to file a claim, visit www.NolaChurchClaims.com or contact the restructuring information center at (877) 476-4389 or submit an inquiry via e-mail to rcanoinfo@donlinrecano.com.
More details about this case can be found at www.NolaChurchClaims.com
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.