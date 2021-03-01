No. 11 LSU shuts out Nicholls St., 14-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - Junior right-hander Landon Marceaux fired a career-best 10 strikeouts Saturday, Feb. 27, to lead No. 11 LSU to a 14-0 win over Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Marceaux (1-0) worked six innings against the Colonels, allowing no runs on two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
The shutout was LSU’s first since a 2-0 win over South Alabama on April 3, 2019.
LSU blasted four homers in the game, including two by junior shortstop Drew Bianco. Dylan Crews and third baseman Jordan Thompson also homered to pace the Tigers’ 13-hit attack, and centerfielder Brody Drost collected three hits, including a double, one RBI, and two runs scored.
LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, when the Tigers play host again to Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
