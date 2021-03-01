NOPD investigating two Fifth Ward shootings

NOPD investigating two Fifth Ward shootings
Authorities say shootings occurred in the Fifth Ward within a 24-hour period. (Source: Fox 8 staff)
By FOX 8 Staff | March 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 1:15 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in the Fifth Ward within a 24 hour period.

The most recent occurred early this morning just after midnight in the 1400 block of Jourdan Avenue. Police say a man suffered multiple gunshots.

The first incident occurred on Sunday around 11:37 p.m. near the intersection of Benefit and Alvar Streets where authorities say a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say that no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.