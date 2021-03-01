NOPD investigating two Fifth Ward shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in the Fifth Ward within a 24 hour period.
The most recent occurred early this morning just after midnight in the 1400 block of Jourdan Avenue. Police say a man suffered multiple gunshots.
The first incident occurred on Sunday around 11:37 p.m. near the intersection of Benefit and Alvar Streets where authorities say a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities say that no further information is available at this time.
