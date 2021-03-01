NOPD seeking suspects involved vehicle burglary and theft spree in Second District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is searching for multiple suspects they say are responsible for the theft of a vehicle and up to 15 vehicle burglaries in the Second District on Sunday.
Police say that multiple unidentified suspects arrived to the scene in a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Louisiana license plate 325EBM that was reported stolen from the First District on Feb. 20 around 4:50 a.m.
After arriving is when authorities say the suspects committed a string of vehicle burglaries.
The vehicle was recovered on the scene later that morning with stolen property inside. A handgun, which was not reported stolen, was also found on scene. The pictured subject has been positively identified as one of the perpetrators.
Police are asking anyone with additional information on this incident, the pictured suspect or any of the additional suspects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.