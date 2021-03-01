NOPD updates homicide of Tulane Police officer; victim was not wearing bullet-proof vest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tulane Police Officer Martinus Mitchum was not wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was shot and killed Friday night, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson and Tulane Chief Kirk Bouyelas.
In a news conference Monday, authorities outlined the timeline of events leading up to the shooting at Carver High School in Algiers.
Ferguson said the shooter, John Shallerhorn, got into an altercation with a staff member while attempting to enter a basketball game at the school around 6 p.m.
Shallerhorn attempted to force his way past that staff member hitting him in the face.
It was then that Officer Mitchum became aware of the dispute and attempted to escort Shallerhorn from the school’s property.
Ferguson said he then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Mitchum twice.
Shallerhorn placed his weapon on the ground and was arrested on scene.
Moments before the shooting, Ferguson says Shallerhorn committed an armed robbery in the parking lot of the school where he stole jewelry from the victim.
