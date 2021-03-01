Shelby: Rainy start to the week, cooler temperatures coming

Today will be the last really warm day for a while as a cold front approaches into the area. After we get rid of the morning fog, rain chances will increase through the afternoon. Still, temperatures could top out in the upper 70s before the front arrives. A few heavy downpours or non-severe thunderstorms are possible later today and tonight.
Tuesday will be cooler behind the front with morning temperatures starting in the 50s. Rain and storms will hang around as a low-pressure system develops along the coast. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s. Once that system moves on, we’ll see the sunshine return on Wednesday with mild temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s through the weekend.
