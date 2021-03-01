VIDEO: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at Audubon Zoo

Reese’s care staff and the Zoo veterinary team have worked diligently through daily training and enrichment sessions to prepare the young orangutan for motherhood. With any first pregnancy, there is the possibility of issues with lactation, basic mothering skills, and dynamics within the orangutan group post-birth. So, as is standard procedure with all primate mothers, Reese’s care staff has worked with her to ensure that she will be comfortable with the possibility of staff assisting her with feeding or caring for the infant if necessary.