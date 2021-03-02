Arch Manning’s sophomore highlight tape is a must-watch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a ton of hype surrounding Arch Manning when he suited up for Newman at quarterback, and it was no doubt warranted.
Two years into his campaign with the Greenies, and he’s already considered one of the top QB’s in the country for any grade. 247 Sports ranked Manning the No. 1 QB in the class of ‘23.
Manning holds offers from numerous schools across the country, including the LSU Tigers.
Last season, Manning led Newman to the state semifinals. Here’s all the big plays from his sophomore season with his HUDL highlight tape.
