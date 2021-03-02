On the Ballot: Tax Propositions for Water and Sewer Systems in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -The Bureau of Governmental Research Tuesday released a report highlighting two Jefferson Parish tax proposals related to the parish’s water and sewer systems.
The two propositions will appear on the March 20 ballot. The propositions will appear as separate items on the ballot.
The 10-year taxes would each have a maximum rate of 5 mills.
If passed, they would take effect in 2023, replacing two existing water and sewer taxes that expire at the end of 2022 and would provide necessary funds to allow Jefferson Parish to implement its plans for maintaining the crucial infrastructure.
The proposed water tax would replace an existing 3.33-mill tax, resulting in $6.1 million in new revenue for the water system.
The proposed sewer tax would replace an existing 3.36-mill sewer tax, resulting in $5 million in new revenue for the sewer system that serves about 116,000 residential and commercial accounts and includes six sewage treatment plants and more than 1,400 miles of collection pipes and sewer mains.
The proposed taxes will go before voters only in the geographic district served by the water system: the unincorporated portion of the parish, the municipalities of Kenner, Harahan, Jean Lafitte and Grand Isle, and the Timberlane subdivision in Gretna.
If voters approve the two propositions, and the Council levies the maximum authorized 5 mills for each, homeowners subject to both taxes would pay $100 annually on each $100,000 of property value above the $75,000 homestead exemption beginning in 2023. That is $33.10 more than at the current rates.
For example, the owner of a homestead-exempt property valued at $281,000 would pay $206 per year.
The election is set for March 20.
