Bruce: A Chilly Midday Rain Ends-Breezy And Colder With Sun Returning Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold breezy light rain will continue to move through the area by mid afternoon. Rain should end after by 2-3pm. The rain is caused by an area of low pressure near the coast riding along the cold front that passed through. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s throughout the day. We will see improvements starting tomorrow.
Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. Mornings will be a bit chilly which is normal for early March.
Another system may bring some rain late Friday and Friday night, but the weekend is looking nice and dry with plenty of sun.
