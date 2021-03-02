City of New Orleans begins removing abandoned pay phones

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will begin removing abandoned pay phone kiosks this week.
The removal will be completed by the city’s Department of Public Works maintenance contractor Hard Rock Construction, LLC.
A total of 77 total pay phone kiosks will be removed in batches of 10 and subsequently available during public auction.
The first 10 will be removed from the Central City neighborhood and available during the April 2021 public auction.
As part of the approximately $60,000 removal process, the contractor will restore the damaged concrete sidewalk panels on which the majority of the kiosks rest.
“This is a small project in dollars, but substantial in terms of the impact to people’s everyday lives,” said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ramsey Green. “Removing these outdated kiosks is a big quality-of-life win for residents who live in these neighborhoods. I am grateful to Councilmember Moreno for partnering with the administration to make this important project a reality.”
