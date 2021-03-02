COVID in Louisiana: One year later

“If you look at sort of the peaks, you know they subsequently get higher and higher,” Figueroa said of the COVID-19 case data from LDH (graph pictured below). “So when we come down, we feel much better because, in fact, it is a lot of reduction; however, if you look at sort of what the baseline is--where the lowest points was in May and the lowest point was in August [or] September versus where we are now, we’re not nearly there yet.”