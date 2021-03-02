First mass vaccination site in New Orleans opens Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of new Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines are now on their way to New Orleans.
LCMC Health announced on Tuesday that the city’s first mass vaccination site would open Wednesday, March 3. The site will be housed at the Morial Convention Center and will be launched with the help of a $4.1 million grant from the FEMA.
The exact number is unclear, but the city estimates it could get around 10,000 vaccine doses over the course of the next week.
Morial Convention Center officials say they are ready to assist in getting people in and out of the convention center.
Wednesday, LCMC Health says it will vaccinate 700 people as part of a run-through. Those people are already scheduled and they are urging everyone who wants a vaccine to sign up on ready.nola.gov or call 311.
Officials are working with RTA and ridesharing services to try and move people in and out of the Convention Center. The RTA Is expected to set up three transportation hubs to get people to the vaccination site free of charge.
Officials say it will not be a walk-up event. Details and logistics are still be finalized.
“We are going to start that tomorrow and then we will move into Thursday and the weekend with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And we will continue that next week depending on the allocations from the state and the federal government,” said Jeff Elder, with LCMC Health.
Vaccinations will be administered in Hall J of the convention center. Free parking will be available.
In Metairie, a mass vaccination site will open at the Shrine on Airline Wednesday. Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-888-2772 or registering online with MyOchsner.
City officials are trying to schedule in everyone so no one will have to show up and be turned away.
“LCMC Health is here to create a healthier community and with the availability of community vaccines we are doing that across our six hospitals,” said Gregory C. Feirn, Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health. “We appreciate the support of FEMA, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, our city and state leaders, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the New Orleans area. We want to assure the community that when more vaccines are available, we are ready to offer them in mass quantity.”
This site at the convention center will have the capacity to vaccinate hundreds of residents each day when vaccines are readily available, eventually ramping up to thousands of recipients daily.
