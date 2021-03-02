La. to enter Phase 3 of reopening, except in Orleans Parish

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Following improvements in Louisiana’s COVID case counts and a sustained decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations, Louisiana will move forward to Phase 3 with adjustments, Gov. Edwards announced Tuesday.
Orleans Parish remains in Phase 2.
Most businesses including restaurants, salons, etc will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.
Indoor gatherings will now be allowed at 50 percent capacity; but capped at 250 people.
Religious services will not have a cap on capacity.
Gyms/fitness centers will remain at 50 percent capacity.
Bars in ALL parishes can open INDOOR service at 25 percent capacity. Parishes with positivity rates below five percent can operate at 50 percent of indoor service. Alcohol service will still end at 11 p.m.
Live music will be allowed indoors under guidance from the State Fire Marshal’s office.
The statewide mask mandate remains in place.
“While we are loosening restrictions, by no means does it mean we are out of the woods. Get your vaccine when it is your turn,” Gov. Edwards said. “No one should think we’re out of the woods. Wear your mask and practice social distancing.”
