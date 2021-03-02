Ochsner to host mass vaccination site at the Shrine on Airline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass COVID vaccination site will take place Wednesday in Metairie.
Those wishing to get the vaccination will have another opportunity to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 3 as Ochsner Health plans to grant 1,000 new appoints at the Shrine on Airline at 6000 Airline Drive.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-888-2772 or registering online with MyOchsner.
Ochsner’s call center will be open until 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday
You do not need to be a past or existing patient of Ochsner to receive the vaccine at this event.
A company release said that about 2,200 people will receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. 1,200 patients will also return to the drive-thru site for their second doses.
Ochsner hosted its initial mass vaccination test run at the Shrine on Airline on Wednesday, February 10.
Who can get a vaccine?
Anyone included under the current state vaccine guidelines, including but not limited to those who are:
- 65 and older
- Healthcare workers
- K-12 teachers, support staff and daycare personnel
- Law enforcement and first responders
- Pregnant persons
- 55 and older with at least one underlying medical condition as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
When will my second dose be scheduled?
- Community members will automatically be signed up to receive their second vaccine dose.
- Second doses will be administered on Friday, March 26 at the same appointment time as each patient’s first dose at the Shrine on Airline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.