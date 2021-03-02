Ponchatoula man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

By FOX 8 Staff | March 2, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 9:24 AM

AMITE, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeramie Paul Fabre, 37, of Ponchatoula, was taken into custody for failing to register as a sex offender. Fabre also failed to appear on charges for charges related to second-degree battery, and one failure to appear warrant for non-support.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Fabre turned himself in on Feb. 25.

