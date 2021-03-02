Ponchatoula man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

AMITE, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeramie Paul Fabre, 37, of Ponchatoula, was taken into custody for failing to register as a sex offender. Fabre also failed to appear on charges for charges related to second-degree battery, and one failure to appear warrant for non-support.
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Fabre turned himself in on Feb. 25.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.