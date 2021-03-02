Prosecutors run out of time to revoke second probation of LSU WR Drake Davis

The first probation period for former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis has ended but he remains on probation after a second guilty plea.
By WAFB Staff | March 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 5:47 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors wanted a judge to put former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis in jail for a 2019 guilty plea after he pled guilty to similar charges last year.

Both cases involve women and violence against them.

However, COVID restrictions and delays stopped them from getting a hearing to revoke that probation and now time has run out, according to prosecutors.

Davis, 24, is still on probation in the second case.

These latest details have surfaced as a wide-ranging report on sexual misconduct complaints at LSU is set to come out days from now.

