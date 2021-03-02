Rainy and chilly Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure will bring widespread rain to the area on Tuesday. A few storms are possible but it will mostly be a cold rain. It will also be breezy to windy at times. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s throughout the day.
The sun returns on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. Mornings will have a bit of a chill which is normal for early March.
Another system may bring a little rain late Friday and Friday night but the weekend is looking nice and dry with plenty of sun.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
