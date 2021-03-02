Republic NOLA ordered to shutdown; added to growing list of non-compliant businesses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Republic NOLA has been ordered to shut down immediately by New Orleans COVID-19 task force members.
According to the Director of Code Enforcement, more than 250 people were inside the establishment on Sun., Feb. 28 at around 12:15 a.m., most people “reportedly failed to wear facial coverings,” and bartenders were serving alcohol past the 11 p.m. curfew.
Modified Phase Two guidelines went into effect at 6 a.m. on Fri., Feb. 26. Under the new eased guidelines, indoor gathering sizes have increased to 75 people and outdoor gatherings have increased to 150 people with limits at tables now up to 15.
The COVID-19 task force ramped up measures to crack down on non-compliant businesses in the days leading up to the muted Mardi Gras 2021 celebrations.
Since then, 13 businesses have been issued cease-and-desist notices and were required to submit reopening plans to be approved by city officials.
TJ Quills and Cadi Corner both had reopening plans approved.
Fifth Quarter will not reopen at this time, per a city spokesperson.
G7 Event Hall does not have the proper permits to reopen.
The Prytania Bar and 711 Tchoupitoulas have both submitted reopening plans that are under review.
The District, Red Eye, Sinai’s, Bourbon Bandstand, Brass Bourbon, Casa Honduras, and the Industry bar have not yet submitted reopening plans.
