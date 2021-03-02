Shelby: Cold, wet, and windy Tuesday

An area of low pressure will slide across the coast today keeping widespread rain in the forecast. A few storms are possible, but it will mostly be a cold rain with a cold breeze. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 50s throughout the day.
Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. Mornings will be a bit chilly which is normal for early March.
Another system may bring some rain late Friday and Friday night, but the weekend is looking nice and dry with plenty of sun.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.