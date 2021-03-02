Small batch ice cream maker spinning up a sweeter life

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sam Caruso spends hours each week making hand-crafted ice cream, stuffed with mix-ins and toppings, it’s a passion he found during the pandemic when he decided to take his future into his own hands.
He calls his creations Laozi (pronounced Lousy) Ice Cream.
“It was a pun, it was just a play on [words] that’s why it was funny,” Caruso said.
In fact, Caruso got the name in a round-about way, misquoting Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu.
“It was a quote, ‘Victory comes to those who find opportunities in problems,’ right so that just struck me and resonated with me. At that time, in hindsight it was Sun Tzu from The Art of War, I thought it was Laozi [another Chinese philosopher], very similar, I said, ‘Oh Laozi, lousy, I’ll call it Laozi ice cream,’” Caruso said.
The name stuck, despite the misquote, and just like that he found his first opportunity in a problem. But Caruso’s story started long before he first started spinning ice cream, two summers ago when his life nearly came to a screeching halt.
“I was in Puerto Rico for a month and a half got hit on a bicycle,” Caruso said. “I broke my foot, tore my collarbone, I got smashed, man. I thought I was dead man; I don’t know how I didn’t die man. It was like a head-on collision flying down a hill on a bicycle,” Caruso said.
He was able to return home to New Orleans, battered and severely injured. He lost his job; a grim moment in his life, but not the worst.
“I come from a really dark past,” Caruso said. “I struggled with alcoholism, heroin addiction my whole life. 17 years on heroin, my whole life I struggled with that, that stuff just wasn’t it, it wasn’t working for me.”
Three and a half years ago, Caruso found the strength to put that chapter of his life behind him, entering Alcoholics Anonymous, a program he says saved his life. He says he’s been clean since 2017.
“Man, I was terrified, I couldn’t talk to anybody, I couldn’t look anybody in the eye, I couldn’t hold a conversation. I never learned how to do any of these things. The program taught me how to do that,” Caruso said.
The program gave him confidence. Eager to create his own path, he started researching commercial ice cream machines and got a part-time job in January of 2020, but when the pandemic hit, so did serendipity.
“I was in bed, [got a call from my boss], ‘Hey we’re laying everybody off,’ and so that was 7:30 in the morning. They called me and told me that, a few hours later my tax return check came in and it happened to be literally the exact amount of that [ice cream] machine,” Caruso said.
For a guy that never had much, it wasn’t hard to make a big bet on himself.
“It was all the money I had,” Caruso said. “I wasn’t really working. It was all the money I had.”
He put every dollar he had into his dream, the one-time culinary student left no stone unturned, determined to make each scoop count.
“All I cared about was, ‘I have to make the best!’ I just want to make the best, when you put this ice cream in your mouth, I want you to say, ‘Damn that’s the best I’ve ever had!’ I’m kind of chasing that, still chasing that,” Caruso said.
If you judge by the popularity of his Instagram page, he’s close, with thousands of followers, many devoted to his off-the-wall flavors like “Cookie Weerdough” and “Reindeer Kibble.” Each quart comes with a hand-decorated lid designed by Caruso and as he says it’s always made with good vibes.
“Who wants to paint the same picture twice? I like to play in the kitchen, and this allows me to work for myself I can do whatever the hell I want I love it,” Caruso said.
He’s now spinning fresh flavors in the back of Blue Dot Donuts on Canal Street, moving from a previous location at a nearby coffee shop. His latest small-batch hit was the King Cake duo, gone in 60 minutes.
“240 quarts that’s 60 gallons! So I ended up posting the flavor like I do on Instagram and within an hour 60 gallons were sold out,” Caruso said.
That sort of success is reconnecting him to his family, sharing scoops with his nieces and nephews, and recently securing a new home with enough space for his 19-year-old daughter to live with him.
The success has also helped him upgrade his equipment to perfect his craft.
“I just invested in myself, like $50,000. I took all the money I had again and just putting it on black! Why not?” Caruso said.
That’s another big bet of himself, for the mad scientist of ice cream, it’s an easy decision to make.
“I found in the program since I got sober 3 and 1/2 years ago, I’m not full of fear anymore I know things are going to work out if I can do the right thing,” Caruso said.
It just so happens his ‘right thing’ right now is sweet, in fact, you might say it’s a victory thanks to an opportunity he found in a problem.
“I was shown a solution from the program. My solution to life was no longer working, it was not working. I was in a really dark spot so my message is: It doesn’t matter where you come from, how dark a past, you can be free and you can do anything you want to do, anything,” Caruso said.
Even if that means making Laozi Ice Cream.
You can pick up his latest flavors at the back of Blue Dot Donuts on Canal from 2-5 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis. He announces his latest creations on his Instagram page.
